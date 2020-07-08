461 LYNN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move-In Special: Receive $500 off October rent, with a lease starting by 10/15/2019!



You'll love coming home to this inviting space! Features include a two-car garage, a vaulted ceiling, updated light fixtures, and tile and wood floors throughout the interior. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances, an island/breakfast bar combo, and natural wood cabinetry. The bedrooms have spacious closet space, and the patio in back is great for relaxing. Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.