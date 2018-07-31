4025 HEIRLOOM ROSE PLACE

Amenities

Sanctuary - Oviedo Rental alert!! This 3 bed / 2 bath home is now available and we are taking applications. Home offers over 1800 sf of living space, boosting plenty of room for your family to spread out. The community is one of the most desireable in Oviedo, offering a clubhouse with all top amenities including resort style **swimming pool, **tennis court, **soccer field, **beach volley court, **Basketball court, **Playground and miles of walking jogging sidewalks to keep your family health and active. Home is zoned for best schools in Oviedo. If this home is what you are looking for, hurry! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to live in one of the best areas in seminole county.