382 LAKEPARK TRAIL

Dreams Do Come True!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Spectacular Pond View property in one of the highly desirable premier subdivisions in Oviedo. With almost 3000 sqft of spacious living with sparkling pool, screened in lani and million dollar view with over 12,000 sqft lot! This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home, with 3 car garage, has curb appeal .! Home overlooks Long Lake with gorgeous “Calgon take me away” water views and build in kitchen with wine refrigerator, great area for entertainment. Pool has solar heating panels. Large upgraded open kitchen with island breakfast bar and large closet pantry. Formal Dining and Living room. Large upstairs loft can be used as a game room, play area or office. Large inside laundry room with utility sink. Just think about how you can Relax on the lanai and watch the sunsets over Long Lake as you contemplate life’s origins in your new community. Make it happen Today!! More interior pics coming soon.