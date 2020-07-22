All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
382 LAKEPARK TRAIL
Last updated January 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

382 LAKEPARK TRAIL

382 Lakepark Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

382 Lakepark Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765
Kingsbridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
game room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Dreams Do Come True!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! Spectacular Pond View property in one of the highly desirable premier subdivisions in Oviedo. With almost 3000 sqft of spacious living with sparkling pool, screened in lani and million dollar view with over 12,000 sqft lot! This 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story home, with 3 car garage, has curb appeal .! Home overlooks Long Lake with gorgeous “Calgon take me away” water views and build in kitchen with wine refrigerator, great area for entertainment. Pool has solar heating panels. Large upgraded open kitchen with island breakfast bar and large closet pantry. Formal Dining and Living room. Large upstairs loft can be used as a game room, play area or office. Large inside laundry room with utility sink. Just think about how you can Relax on the lanai and watch the sunsets over Long Lake as you contemplate life’s origins in your new community. Make it happen Today!! More interior pics coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have any available units?
382 LAKEPARK TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have?
Some of 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
382 LAKEPARK TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL offers parking.
Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL has a pool.
Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 382 LAKEPARK TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus