3815 Hammonds Ferry Court
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

3815 Hammonds Ferry Court

3815 Hammonds Ferry Court · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3815 Hammonds Ferry Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
4/3.5 2-Story Home In The Santuary - This spacious two-story home the Sanctuary of Oviedo is 3,591 square feet, with 2,752 square feet under air. Per Seminole County Public School's website, this home is zoned for "Above Average" rated schools. 4-bedrooms upstairs, plus a downstairs office/bedroom with it's own full bath! Formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, open to a family room and a total of 3.5-baths. Downstairs floors are all ceramic and wood look vinyl plank tile. The upstairs master bedroom has a balcony. Extra large screened patio on conservation and a community recreation center with pool, full gym, sports courts and playground.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5447009)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have any available units?
3815 Hammonds Ferry Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have?
Some of 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Hammonds Ferry Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court pet-friendly?
No, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court offers parking.
Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have a pool?
Yes, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court has a pool.
Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have accessible units?
No, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Hammonds Ferry Court does not have units with dishwashers.
