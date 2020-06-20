3815 Hammonds Ferry Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage gym pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

4/3.5 2-Story Home In The Santuary - This spacious two-story home the Sanctuary of Oviedo is 3,591 square feet, with 2,752 square feet under air. Per Seminole County Public School's website, this home is zoned for "Above Average" rated schools. 4-bedrooms upstairs, plus a downstairs office/bedroom with it's own full bath! Formal living and dining rooms, kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar, open to a family room and a total of 3.5-baths. Downstairs floors are all ceramic and wood look vinyl plank tile. The upstairs master bedroom has a balcony. Extra large screened patio on conservation and a community recreation center with pool, full gym, sports courts and playground.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5447009)