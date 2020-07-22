All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
3538 WADING HERON TERRACE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

3538 WADING HERON TERRACE

3538 Wading Heron Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3538 Wading Heron Terrace, Oviedo, FL 32766
Live Oak Reserve

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Terrific Home in Live Oak Reserve community, splendid school district, with great amenities; Community Swimming pool, Gym, Basketball & Tennis courts and Soccer field. You'll absolutely love this great 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH home with bonus Media/Game room. It has been freshly painted interior and exterior with trendy colors. Its contemporary floor plan has it all! This home boasts of a wonderful, OPEN CONCEPT, grand formal living room, grand family room. This home has laminate flooring all over. Stairs with plush carpet on it for little once safety!! A beautiful green belt view from the back yard with covered patio. Mature landscape include full grown trees giving cool breeze. 3 Car Garage and Corner lot with lot of parking space. The kitchen is a cook's delight! Lots of counter space, GRANITE counter tops, 42" cabinets. Newly installed Samsung Range and microwave, BOSCH silent Dishwasher. Water softener for whole house and Under sink water filter. Media & speaker wiring installed in 3 rooms - 1) Large Media room, Master bed room and and Ring2 camera bell and wireless main door lock that can be operated remotely. Programmable Thermostats including upstairs WiFi enabled. Energy efficient home, windows treated with UV protection & tinted film. Central Air conditioning with all LED lights throughout the house. Smoke and pet free home. ADT security system can be transferred to tenants at a reasonable cost.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have any available units?
3538 WADING HERON TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have?
Some of 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
3538 WADING HERON TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE offers parking.
Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE has a pool.
Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3538 WADING HERON TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOviedo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsOviedo 3 Bedroom Apartments
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus