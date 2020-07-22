3538 WADING HERON TERRACE

Amenities

Terrific Home in Live Oak Reserve community, splendid school district, with great amenities; Community Swimming pool, Gym, Basketball & Tennis courts and Soccer field. You'll absolutely love this great 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH home with bonus Media/Game room. It has been freshly painted interior and exterior with trendy colors. Its contemporary floor plan has it all! This home boasts of a wonderful, OPEN CONCEPT, grand formal living room, grand family room. This home has laminate flooring all over. Stairs with plush carpet on it for little once safety!! A beautiful green belt view from the back yard with covered patio. Mature landscape include full grown trees giving cool breeze. 3 Car Garage and Corner lot with lot of parking space. The kitchen is a cook's delight! Lots of counter space, GRANITE counter tops, 42" cabinets. Newly installed Samsung Range and microwave, BOSCH silent Dishwasher. Water softener for whole house and Under sink water filter. Media & speaker wiring installed in 3 rooms - 1) Large Media room, Master bed room and and Ring2 camera bell and wireless main door lock that can be operated remotely. Programmable Thermostats including upstairs WiFi enabled. Energy efficient home, windows treated with UV protection & tinted film. Central Air conditioning with all LED lights throughout the house. Smoke and pet free home. ADT security system can be transferred to tenants at a reasonable cost.