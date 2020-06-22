3314 Heirloom Rose Place

Amenities

Spacious 5/4.5 Home in The Santuary Community - A stunningly spacious home with 5-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, loft, office and theater room full of upgrades, located in the Sanctuary Community of Oviedo. Serviced by A-rated schools, this beautiful home features a large, open-kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, breakfast bar, butlers pantry/service area and wet bar. Travertine tile and hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Formal living, dining and family rooms. Open staircase leads to the loft and spacious master bedroom and two bedrooms, one with its own bathroom. Master bath has jetted tub and walk-in shower with dual spray heads. Laundry room with washer and dryer and a terrific furnished theater room with projection screen. Large lanai to enjoy a private backyard and conservation area and an outstanding community center with pools, sports courts, gym, playground and clubhouse.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227

kent@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



