Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 Heirloom Rose Place

3314 Heirloom Rose Place · No Longer Available
Location

3314 Heirloom Rose Place, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Spacious 5/4.5 Home in The Santuary Community - A stunningly spacious home with 5-bedrooms, 4.5-baths, loft, office and theater room full of upgrades, located in the Sanctuary Community of Oviedo. Serviced by A-rated schools, this beautiful home features a large, open-kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinets, breakfast bar, butlers pantry/service area and wet bar. Travertine tile and hardwood floors with carpeted bedrooms. Formal living, dining and family rooms. Open staircase leads to the loft and spacious master bedroom and two bedrooms, one with its own bathroom. Master bath has jetted tub and walk-in shower with dual spray heads. Laundry room with washer and dryer and a terrific furnished theater room with projection screen. Large lanai to enjoy a private backyard and conservation area and an outstanding community center with pools, sports courts, gym, playground and clubhouse.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4509413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

