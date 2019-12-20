All apartments in Oviedo
3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP

3238 Open Meadow Loop · No Longer Available
Location

3238 Open Meadow Loop, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Stunning home located in the gated community of the sanctuary! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home comes with an office and bonus/theater room! Elegant high ceilings, and tray ceilings through out! Over-sized master suite, with sitting area! Tile and carpet through out. Enclosed patio with wooded views for added privacy. Huge attached 3 car garage! This community is in a fabulous location w/ desirable schools. Amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool/splash pad, playground, basketball, sports courts, tennis & soccer. Resort-style living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have any available units?
3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have?
Some of 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP offers parking.
Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP has a pool.
Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have accessible units?
No, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP has units with dishwashers.
