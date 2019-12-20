3238 OPEN MEADOW LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Stunning home located in the gated community of the sanctuary! This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home comes with an office and bonus/theater room! Elegant high ceilings, and tray ceilings through out! Over-sized master suite, with sitting area! Tile and carpet through out. Enclosed patio with wooded views for added privacy. Huge attached 3 car garage! This community is in a fabulous location w/ desirable schools. Amenities include clubhouse, gym, pool/splash pad, playground, basketball, sports courts, tennis & soccer. Resort-style living at its best!