Oviedo, FL
310 Reed Grass Circle
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

310 Reed Grass Circle

310 Reed Grass Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

310 Reed Grass Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Gated Townhouse for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Gated Townhouse for Rent in Oviedo, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Isle of Oviedo! SPACIOUS first floor with living/dining combo plus den. There is also a half bath available for house guests. BEAUTIFUL kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and a loft. MUST SEE!!! Screened patio and one car garage! The community has a great pool and playground and is very convenient to SR 417 Toll Road, Oviedo Mall and much more. Zoned for Rainbow Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Oviedo High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 7TH!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2827802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Reed Grass Circle have any available units?
310 Reed Grass Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Reed Grass Circle have?
Some of 310 Reed Grass Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Reed Grass Circle currently offering any rent specials?
310 Reed Grass Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Reed Grass Circle pet-friendly?
No, 310 Reed Grass Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 310 Reed Grass Circle offer parking?
Yes, 310 Reed Grass Circle offers parking.
Does 310 Reed Grass Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Reed Grass Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Reed Grass Circle have a pool?
Yes, 310 Reed Grass Circle has a pool.
Does 310 Reed Grass Circle have accessible units?
No, 310 Reed Grass Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Reed Grass Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Reed Grass Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

