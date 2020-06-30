310 Reed Grass Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Gated Townhouse for Rent in Oviedo, FL! - Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Loft Gated Townhouse for Rent in Oviedo, FL! Welcome home to the gated community of Isle of Oviedo! SPACIOUS first floor with living/dining combo plus den. There is also a half bath available for house guests. BEAUTIFUL kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances and breakfast bar. All bedrooms are located on the second floor and a loft. MUST SEE!!! Screened patio and one car garage! The community has a great pool and playground and is very convenient to SR 417 Toll Road, Oviedo Mall and much more. Zoned for Rainbow Elementary School, Indian Trails Middle School and Oviedo High School. Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE APRIL 7TH!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2827802)