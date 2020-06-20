All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 18 2019 at 12:56 PM

2936 SPRING HEATHER PL

2936 Spring Heather Place · No Longer Available
Location

2936 Spring Heather Place, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
There is a lot to love about this charming 3 BD/2BA home nestled in the desirable Sanctuary. Lovely open floor plan with roomy eat in kitchen and additional dining area that overlooks the family room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, separate closet pantry and breakfast bar/serving area. This home has an amazing master suite and bathroom with a separate tub and shower and nice size closets. Kitchen and Baths nicely updated with a beautiful modern granite. You will love the generous backyard that sits on a beautiful conservation area to the one side and is fully fenced. The paver porch allows for enjoying the nature view and entertaining. Indoor Laundry room separate and 2-car garage. Community features include Pool/Splash Pad, Clubhouse, Gym, Playground & sports courts. See the community web page for an overview of this wonderful community. A rated schools, shopping & nature trails all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have any available units?
2936 SPRING HEATHER PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have?
Some of 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL currently offering any rent specials?
2936 SPRING HEATHER PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL pet-friendly?
No, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL offer parking?
Yes, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL offers parking.
Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have a pool?
Yes, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL has a pool.
Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have accessible units?
No, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL does not have accessible units.
Does 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2936 SPRING HEATHER PL has units with dishwashers.
