2936 SPRING HEATHER PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

There is a lot to love about this charming 3 BD/2BA home nestled in the desirable Sanctuary. Lovely open floor plan with roomy eat in kitchen and additional dining area that overlooks the family room. Kitchen features stainless appliances, separate closet pantry and breakfast bar/serving area. This home has an amazing master suite and bathroom with a separate tub and shower and nice size closets. Kitchen and Baths nicely updated with a beautiful modern granite. You will love the generous backyard that sits on a beautiful conservation area to the one side and is fully fenced. The paver porch allows for enjoying the nature view and entertaining. Indoor Laundry room separate and 2-car garage. Community features include Pool/Splash Pad, Clubhouse, Gym, Playground & sports courts. See the community web page for an overview of this wonderful community. A rated schools, shopping & nature trails all close by.