Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room tennis court volleyball court

Fantastic pool home in Live Oak Reserve. Very spacious with upstairs bonus room/theater, 3 car garage, and screened in pool/spa enclosure. Granite and stainless steel kitchen. Too many other amenities to list. Backs up too nature preserve. Community has tons of amenities such as large pool, athletic area with basketball, volleyball, tennis, etc. Rent price includes pool and lawn care. Tenant occupied through April 30, next day notice minimum required for showings.