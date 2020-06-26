2562 EKANA DRIVE

Amenities

* Golf Course View * One-Story Pool Home * Excellent Schools *



Available after 20 June 2019



Welcome to this fabulous golf course view home located in Twin Rivers community. 4 bedrooms 3 baths with 2517 square feet living space. As you enter the foyer, the separate formal dining and living rooms welcome you. Large scenic windows off the family room allow extra sunlight and outdoor views. Triple sliding doors lead out to the covered, screened pool area. Pavers on pool deck. Open kitchen with wood cabinets, corian counters, center island, and lots of space for cooking. Master bedroom is oversized, and has a large sitting area or office space area, which overlooks the pool and golf course, and has two walk in closets. Oversized guest bedroom with walk in closet; bath leads out to the pool area. Interior laundry room has utility sink and cabinets. Conveniently located near Oviedo on the Park (restaurants & entertainment); Oviedo Mall, New Hospital, UCF, Seminole State, Siemens, Waterford Lakes, A-Rated Schools, plus quick access to the Space Coast, Beaches & 2 nearby airports and downtown Orlando! Must view this home to really appreciate. Rent includes pool cleaning service.