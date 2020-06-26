All apartments in Oviedo
2562 EKANA DRIVE

2562 Ekana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2562 Ekana Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
* Golf Course View * One-Story Pool Home * Excellent Schools *

Available after 20 June 2019

Welcome to this fabulous golf course view home located in Twin Rivers community. 4 bedrooms 3 baths with 2517 square feet living space. As you enter the foyer, the separate formal dining and living rooms welcome you. Large scenic windows off the family room allow extra sunlight and outdoor views. Triple sliding doors lead out to the covered, screened pool area. Pavers on pool deck. Open kitchen with wood cabinets, corian counters, center island, and lots of space for cooking. Master bedroom is oversized, and has a large sitting area or office space area, which overlooks the pool and golf course, and has two walk in closets. Oversized guest bedroom with walk in closet; bath leads out to the pool area. Interior laundry room has utility sink and cabinets. Conveniently located near Oviedo on the Park (restaurants & entertainment); Oviedo Mall, New Hospital, UCF, Seminole State, Siemens, Waterford Lakes, A-Rated Schools, plus quick access to the Space Coast, Beaches & 2 nearby airports and downtown Orlando! Must view this home to really appreciate. Rent includes pool cleaning service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have any available units?
2562 EKANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have?
Some of 2562 EKANA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2562 EKANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2562 EKANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2562 EKANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2562 EKANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2562 EKANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2562 EKANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2562 EKANA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2562 EKANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2562 EKANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2562 EKANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
