235 WINDFLOWER WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Townhome with a screened in patio and pond view. (3) Bedrooms, (2) Baths & (1) Half bath features tile flooring on the diagonal throughout downstairs and engineered wood flooring upstairs. The Kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry w/ ss hardware, Granite Countertops,Tile Backsplash, an oversized island with double ss sink and new ss refrigerator. The downstairs is open and spacious and includes a half powder room bath. The Master bathroom features a double vanity, large shower with tile decor and a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans located throughout including all bedrooms. All Bedrooms feature custom shelving and closet design. The Garage is a (2) car garage and the floor texture painted. Laundry room is upstairs with built in cabinetry and includes washer & dryer. Community includes Swimming Pool, Cabana and Tot Lot. Newly built in 2013, well cared for, clean and move in ready. Call to view today!