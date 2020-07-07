All apartments in Oviedo
235 WINDFLOWER WAY
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:05 PM

235 WINDFLOWER WAY

235 Windflower Way · No Longer Available
Location

235 Windflower Way, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Townhome with a screened in patio and pond view. (3) Bedrooms, (2) Baths & (1) Half bath features tile flooring on the diagonal throughout downstairs and engineered wood flooring upstairs. The Kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry w/ ss hardware, Granite Countertops,Tile Backsplash, an oversized island with double ss sink and new ss refrigerator. The downstairs is open and spacious and includes a half powder room bath. The Master bathroom features a double vanity, large shower with tile decor and a ceiling fan. Ceiling fans located throughout including all bedrooms. All Bedrooms feature custom shelving and closet design. The Garage is a (2) car garage and the floor texture painted. Laundry room is upstairs with built in cabinetry and includes washer & dryer. Community includes Swimming Pool, Cabana and Tot Lot. Newly built in 2013, well cared for, clean and move in ready. Call to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have any available units?
235 WINDFLOWER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have?
Some of 235 WINDFLOWER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 WINDFLOWER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
235 WINDFLOWER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 WINDFLOWER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY offers parking.
Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY has a pool.
Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have accessible units?
No, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 235 WINDFLOWER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 235 WINDFLOWER WAY has units with dishwashers.

