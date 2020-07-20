2299 EKANA DRIVE

Amenities

AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!!Move-in Ready, Privately Fenced in the Peaceful and Family Friendly community of Twin Rivers lined with beautiful mature trees in the heart of Oviedo. Short distance to Twin Rivers Golf and Country Club, Excellent schools in Seminole County, close to UCF, Research Park hi-tech employers, Fine shops and Restaurants, Riverside Park which includes a skate park, tennis courts and a Junior Olympic swimming pool. Easy access to SR417, Downtown, Orlando International Airport, Theme Parks and Beaches. You will appreciate concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family in the area! This split plan well maintained home is conveniently located to shopping at Oviedo Mall, the new hospital and Oviedo ER. HOA will not allow no more than 3 non related adults in the household. Pet Friendly.