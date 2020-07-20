All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 2299 EKANA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
2299 EKANA DRIVE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

2299 EKANA DRIVE

2299 Ekana Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2299 Ekana Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
AVAILABLE MAY 1ST!!Move-in Ready, Privately Fenced in the Peaceful and Family Friendly community of Twin Rivers lined with beautiful mature trees in the heart of Oviedo. Short distance to Twin Rivers Golf and Country Club, Excellent schools in Seminole County, close to UCF, Research Park hi-tech employers, Fine shops and Restaurants, Riverside Park which includes a skate park, tennis courts and a Junior Olympic swimming pool. Easy access to SR417, Downtown, Orlando International Airport, Theme Parks and Beaches. You will appreciate concerts in the park, monthly food trucks, movies in the park, a dog run and splash pad for the family in the area! This split plan well maintained home is conveniently located to shopping at Oviedo Mall, the new hospital and Oviedo ER. HOA will not allow no more than 3 non related adults in the household. Pet Friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have any available units?
2299 EKANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have?
Some of 2299 EKANA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 EKANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2299 EKANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 EKANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2299 EKANA DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2299 EKANA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2299 EKANA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2299 EKANA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2299 EKANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 EKANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2299 EKANA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Park Place
940 City Plaza Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus