All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 2:31 AM

224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE

224 Canterbury Bell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

224 Canterbury Bell Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage located in the gated community of Oviedo Park! This home has a beautiful kitchen including plenty of cabinet space that opens up to a breakfast nook and large living room. Separate laundry/storage room comes included with washer and dryer as-is. Enjoy the relaxing community pool on hot days and short distance to historic downtown Oviedo concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, and more- don't miss this gorgeous home!

NO PETS

LAWN CARE INCLUDED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have any available units?
224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have?
Some of 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE offers parking.
Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus