224 CANTERBURY BELL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Spacious 3 bed/ 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1 car garage located in the gated community of Oviedo Park! This home has a beautiful kitchen including plenty of cabinet space that opens up to a breakfast nook and large living room. Separate laundry/storage room comes included with washer and dryer as-is. Enjoy the relaxing community pool on hot days and short distance to historic downtown Oviedo concerts and events, restaurants, shopping, and more- don't miss this gorgeous home!



NO PETS



LAWN CARE INCLUDED