Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1982 Magies Ct

1982 Magies Court · No Longer Available
Location

1982 Magies Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** JUST REDUCED!!!!! 3/2.5 with 2 car garage in Twin Rivers** - 3/2.5/2 with a loft that could be a 4th bedroom. Family room, dining room and eat-in kitchen with all major appliances. Please call for more details! LB GH

(RLNE5024117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1982 Magies Ct have any available units?
1982 Magies Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1982 Magies Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1982 Magies Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1982 Magies Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1982 Magies Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1982 Magies Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1982 Magies Ct offers parking.
Does 1982 Magies Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1982 Magies Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1982 Magies Ct have a pool?
No, 1982 Magies Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1982 Magies Ct have accessible units?
No, 1982 Magies Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1982 Magies Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1982 Magies Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1982 Magies Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1982 Magies Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
