1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

WELCOME TO OVIEDO!! This gated community is just across the street from the Oviedo Mall. It is close to everything from shopping, restaurants and the 417. Great schools and a very well kept and safe community. The Townhome is just steps away from the pool and playground for your convenience. The Townhome is very well maintained with a garage, back porch, open concept from kitchen and living area. The kitchen is complete with PLENTY of cabinet space, Stainless steel appliances and an island for the busy mornings. The master bath includes garden tub, large shower and double sinks. Laundry room is upstairs for easy access to the bedrooms.These Townhomes go FAST so, don't wait too long!!