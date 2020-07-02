All apartments in Oviedo
1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE

1953 Garden Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1953 Garden Sage Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
WELCOME TO OVIEDO!! This gated community is just across the street from the Oviedo Mall. It is close to everything from shopping, restaurants and the 417. Great schools and a very well kept and safe community. The Townhome is just steps away from the pool and playground for your convenience. The Townhome is very well maintained with a garage, back porch, open concept from kitchen and living area. The kitchen is complete with PLENTY of cabinet space, Stainless steel appliances and an island for the busy mornings. The master bath includes garden tub, large shower and double sinks. Laundry room is upstairs for easy access to the bedrooms.These Townhomes go FAST so, don't wait too long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have any available units?
1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1953 GARDEN SAGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

