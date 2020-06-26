Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry playground pet friendly

1732 Tealbriar Ave Available 07/01/19 Come home to Oviedo in the Crossings at Little Creek - Amazing location in Oviedo, with great schools and a welcoming family community. This Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened patio, approx. 2006 sq. ft. in the Crossings at Little Creek would be a great location for any family!



This home has bright natural lighting with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Enjoy the new double paned glass storm door at entryway! Living Room, Dining Room area's are graced with beautiful, hardwood floors! Chef's dream kitchen with tons of cabinet space available in the 42" upgraded cabinets! Stainless steel appliances and beautiful Granite countertops. Inside laundry room off the kitchen. Master Bdrm is large closet and upgraded bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks! Nice sized secondary bedrooms, Screened back porch is perfect for entertaining & relaxing. New screen panels, one obscured, offers privacy! Minutes down the street is a beautiful park with area to picnic, playground and play on the basketball court! Easy access to great schools, major roadways, shopping, entertainment, Oviedo Medical Center & 417! Call today for your appointment!!



Includes Yard Service



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3754205)