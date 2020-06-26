All apartments in Oviedo
Oviedo, FL
1732 Tealbriar Ave
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1732 Tealbriar Ave

1732 Tealbriar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1732 Tealbriar Ave, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
pet friendly
1732 Tealbriar Ave Available 07/01/19 Come home to Oviedo in the Crossings at Little Creek - Amazing location in Oviedo, with great schools and a welcoming family community. This Adorable 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with screened patio, approx. 2006 sq. ft. in the Crossings at Little Creek would be a great location for any family!

This home has bright natural lighting with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Enjoy the new double paned glass storm door at entryway! Living Room, Dining Room area's are graced with beautiful, hardwood floors! Chef's dream kitchen with tons of cabinet space available in the 42" upgraded cabinets! Stainless steel appliances and beautiful Granite countertops. Inside laundry room off the kitchen. Master Bdrm is large closet and upgraded bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual sinks! Nice sized secondary bedrooms, Screened back porch is perfect for entertaining & relaxing. New screen panels, one obscured, offers privacy! Minutes down the street is a beautiful park with area to picnic, playground and play on the basketball court! Easy access to great schools, major roadways, shopping, entertainment, Oviedo Medical Center & 417! Call today for your appointment!!

Includes Yard Service

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3754205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have any available units?
1732 Tealbriar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have?
Some of 1732 Tealbriar Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1732 Tealbriar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1732 Tealbriar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 Tealbriar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 Tealbriar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave offer parking?
No, 1732 Tealbriar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 Tealbriar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have a pool?
No, 1732 Tealbriar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have accessible units?
No, 1732 Tealbriar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 Tealbriar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 Tealbriar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
