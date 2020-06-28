1724 Riveredge Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

A Great Home with All Tile, no carpet 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage in TwinRivers Community and "A" rated Oviedo School District, within minutes to UCF, restaurants & shopping,15 min to access 417 to easy commute to all of Orlando .

Spacious Open Floor Plan, large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and 2 comfortable guest bedrooms with full bath and ample closet space.

Enjoy looking out your patio doors to a conservation area with no rear neighbors.

Mo. Rental $1,575

Deposit $1,575 (& pet deposit)

Available 11/16/19

*** Home is available now-see below

Please DO NOT contact if your lease start date is past Nov. 15th.

