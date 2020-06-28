All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1724 Riveredge Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1724 Riveredge Rd
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

1724 Riveredge Rd

1724 Riveredge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1724 Riveredge Road, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
A Great Home with All Tile, no carpet 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 Car Garage in TwinRivers Community and "A" rated Oviedo School District, within minutes to UCF, restaurants & shopping,15 min to access 417 to easy commute to all of Orlando .
Spacious Open Floor Plan, large Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and 2 comfortable guest bedrooms with full bath and ample closet space.
Enjoy looking out your patio doors to a conservation area with no rear neighbors.
Mo. Rental $1,575
Deposit $1,575 (& pet deposit)
Available 11/16/19
*** Home is available now-see below
Please DO NOT contact if your lease start date is past Nov. 15th.
For quick response Call or Text 352*650*0820

(RLNE5143163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Riveredge Rd have any available units?
1724 Riveredge Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Riveredge Rd have?
Some of 1724 Riveredge Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Riveredge Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Riveredge Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Riveredge Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1724 Riveredge Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1724 Riveredge Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Riveredge Rd offers parking.
Does 1724 Riveredge Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Riveredge Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Riveredge Rd have a pool?
No, 1724 Riveredge Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Riveredge Rd have accessible units?
No, 1724 Riveredge Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Riveredge Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Riveredge Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus