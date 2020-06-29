1577 BAY CLUB ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Step inside this gorgeous oasis! Not only does this home provide gorgeous curb appeal and manicured landscaping, but it also provides a stunning fenced backyard with lots of greenery and a screened patio for tranquility and relaxation. You will find that this home is equally as impressive inside with features such as sleek tile, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and a formal dining area. This property is bright and spacious, making it the ideal home for relaxation and entertainment. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances, a breakfast bar, and ample cabinet space. This home won’t last long!



