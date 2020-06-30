1469 RIVER ROCK COURT

Amenities

3br 2.5ba townhome, built in 2017, in GATED COMMUNITY of Mitchell Creek in OVIEDO!! Open floor plan downstairs, with wood look tile, combination living room/dining room, GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Screened porch in rear of home. Half bath with pedestal sink downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with lots of natural light, WALK IN CLOSET, and master bath offers GARDEN TUB, separate shower, vanity with double sinks. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. GATED COMMUNITY with community pool and playground. LOCATION in Oviedo is nearby to UCF, Oviedo on the Park, Siemens, FL-417. Owner will consider one dog under 35lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Make your appointment to view this home TODAY!!!