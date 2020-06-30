All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated February 23 2020 at 3:01 AM

1469 RIVER ROCK COURT

1469 River Rock Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1469 River Rock Ct, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
3br 2.5ba townhome, built in 2017, in GATED COMMUNITY of Mitchell Creek in OVIEDO!! Open floor plan downstairs, with wood look tile, combination living room/dining room, GRANITE COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. Screened porch in rear of home. Half bath with pedestal sink downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom with lots of natural light, WALK IN CLOSET, and master bath offers GARDEN TUB, separate shower, vanity with double sinks. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. GATED COMMUNITY with community pool and playground. LOCATION in Oviedo is nearby to UCF, Oviedo on the Park, Siemens, FL-417. Owner will consider one dog under 35lbs, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Sorry, no cats. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Make your appointment to view this home TODAY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have any available units?
1469 RIVER ROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have?
Some of 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1469 RIVER ROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT offers parking.
Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT has a pool.
Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1469 RIVER ROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.

