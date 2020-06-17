1282 BURGUNDY COURT

Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home in the highly desireable subdivision of Sanctuary! Home is in a Cul-de-sac! Community has an Olympic size pool, fitness room, tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and basketball court, to name a few. Close to UCF, major roads, new restaurants, and shopping districts. Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history.* Power, water and lawn care are tenant responsibility*