All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1282 BURGUNDY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1282 BURGUNDY COURT
Last updated April 16 2020 at 1:15 AM

1282 BURGUNDY COURT

1282 Burgundy Court · (407) 829-2418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1282 Burgundy Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanctuary Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms home in the highly desireable subdivision of Sanctuary! Home is in a Cul-de-sac! Community has an Olympic size pool, fitness room, tennis courts, soccer field, playgrounds, and basketball court, to name a few. Close to UCF, major roads, new restaurants, and shopping districts. Rental Requirements: must make 3x the monthly rental amount, before taxes. No recent evictions or foreclosures. No violent criminal history.* Power, water and lawn care are tenant responsibility*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have any available units?
1282 BURGUNDY COURT has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have?
Some of 1282 BURGUNDY COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1282 BURGUNDY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1282 BURGUNDY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1282 BURGUNDY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT does offer parking.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT has a pool.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1282 BURGUNDY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1282 BURGUNDY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1282 BURGUNDY COURT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity