128 Boardwalk Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3/3.5 Townhome In Oviedo On The Park - This upscale 3-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom town home consists of 3 floors, located in the Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. At ground level, a 3rd bedroom suite has its own patio and separate entrance. Upgraded stainless-steal appliances, granite countertops, a spacious island and a patio balcony, perfect for those wanting to entertain their guests. Master and secondary upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Also, has a two-car garage, washer & dryer, security system and more! Relax and enjoy our luxurious Community Pool & Cabana area. Walking distance to Center Lake Park where you can find yourself at the amphitheater, Cantina, dog park, marina, playground or splash pad. This townhome will put you right next to the Oviedo Mall, A - Rated schools and UCF. You can find yourself taking a short walk to Panera, Marlow's Tavern, Outback, Chipotle, Starbucks and more.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227

kent@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4842192)