Oviedo, FL
128 Boardwalk Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

128 Boardwalk Avenue

128 Boardwalk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

128 Boardwalk Ave, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
3/3.5 Townhome In Oviedo On The Park - This upscale 3-Bedroom, 3.5-Bathroom town home consists of 3 floors, located in the Hamptons at Oviedo on the Park. At ground level, a 3rd bedroom suite has its own patio and separate entrance. Upgraded stainless-steal appliances, granite countertops, a spacious island and a patio balcony, perfect for those wanting to entertain their guests. Master and secondary upstairs bedrooms have their own private bathroom. Also, has a two-car garage, washer & dryer, security system and more! Relax and enjoy our luxurious Community Pool & Cabana area. Walking distance to Center Lake Park where you can find yourself at the amphitheater, Cantina, dog park, marina, playground or splash pad. This townhome will put you right next to the Oviedo Mall, A - Rated schools and UCF. You can find yourself taking a short walk to Panera, Marlow's Tavern, Outback, Chipotle, Starbucks and more.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4842192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have any available units?
128 Boardwalk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have?
Some of 128 Boardwalk Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Boardwalk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
128 Boardwalk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Boardwalk Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Boardwalk Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 128 Boardwalk Avenue offers parking.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Boardwalk Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 128 Boardwalk Avenue has a pool.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 128 Boardwalk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 128 Boardwalk Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Boardwalk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Boardwalk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
