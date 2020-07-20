All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 18 2019 at 6:06 PM

1240 MACTAVANDASH DR

1240 Mactavandash Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Mactavandash Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home has a spacious open floor plan and is over 2900 sqf. All tile in the living areas and office/den, and in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and flat cook top with beautiful view overlooking the pool. Extremely large master bedroom with huge walk-in closet. Large master bedroom with a stand up shower and lots of counter space. Other two bedrooms in the home are spacious with ample closet space. This home has a lot of space for storage. The home includes a built in surround sound speaker system. The screened in pool is backed up to a conservation area for your quiet and private enjoyment. Pool area also has a built in cooking station with grill. home has a separate laundry room and large 2 car garage, with tons of shelving for storage. included in the home is a Kenmore Whole house Softener and filter installed as well as water filters underneath the sink. Whole house water supply is treated which gives chlorine free water for the entire home. Great for skin and hair while taking a shower!!. This home is the perfect home for entertaining or a large family. A++ schools. Minutes from 417, local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have any available units?
1240 MACTAVANDASH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have?
Some of 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR currently offering any rent specials?
1240 MACTAVANDASH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR is pet friendly.
Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR offer parking?
Yes, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR offers parking.
Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have a pool?
Yes, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR has a pool.
Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have accessible units?
No, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 MACTAVANDASH DR has units with dishwashers.
