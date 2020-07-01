All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:05 PM

1223 Taylor Street

1223 Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Taylor Street, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Taylor Street have any available units?
1223 Taylor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1223 Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Taylor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Taylor Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Taylor Street is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Taylor Street offer parking?
No, 1223 Taylor Street does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Taylor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Taylor Street have a pool?
Yes, 1223 Taylor Street has a pool.
Does 1223 Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 1223 Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Taylor Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

