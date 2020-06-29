All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like
1102 Dees Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1102 Dees Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:18 PM

1102 Dees Drive

1102 Dees Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1102 Dees Drive, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
garage
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1491214?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1491214) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1450.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1550.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1550.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1450/mo
1102 Dees Drive
Oviedo, Florida 32765
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Alafaya Woods
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1232
Year Built: 1989

*Priced To Rent Now!
*3 Bedrms / 2 Bath
*2 Car Garage
*Living And Dining Rooms
*Brand New Kitchen
*Granite Countertops
*Ceiling Fans
*CONVENIENT To: 417
*All Kitchen Appliances INCLUDED
*Blinds INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From 417 N, merge to Red Bug Lake Rd and continue to W Mitchell Hammock Rd, then R to Alafaya Woods Blvd, then turn L to Dees Dr.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1491214?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1491214) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1102 Dees Drive have any available units?
1102 Dees Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1102 Dees Drive have?
Some of 1102 Dees Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Dees Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Dees Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Dees Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 Dees Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1102 Dees Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Dees Drive offers parking.
Does 1102 Dees Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Dees Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Dees Drive have a pool?
No, 1102 Dees Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Dees Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1102 Dees Drive has accessible units.
Does 1102 Dees Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Dees Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 BedroomsOviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus