109 W CHAPMAN ROAD

patio / balcony air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 STORY - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 1 office space, 2 full bathrooms and 3 baths, 2 story located in the desirable Cabell Estates. First floor features, formal living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, utility room, and two 1/2 bath. The property has a double chimney downstairs. Sliding doors from the family room open to a large patio, with mature trees, surrounded by privacy fenced yard. Second floor features, master bedroom suite with private bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and another full bath. Extras that the owner is including are lawn service, ceiling fans thought-out.



Application fees are per adult. Tenant is required to have liability insurance. A non-refundable processing fee of $250.00 payable upon move in. No roommates, or college students. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.



No Pets Allowed



