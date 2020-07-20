All apartments in Oviedo
109 W CHAPMAN ROAD
109 W CHAPMAN ROAD

109 East Chapman Road · No Longer Available
Location

109 East Chapman Road, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 STORY - This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 1 office space, 2 full bathrooms and 3 baths, 2 story located in the desirable Cabell Estates. First floor features, formal living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room, utility room, and two 1/2 bath. The property has a double chimney downstairs. Sliding doors from the family room open to a large patio, with mature trees, surrounded by privacy fenced yard. Second floor features, master bedroom suite with private bath, 3 additional bedrooms, and another full bath. Extras that the owner is including are lawn service, ceiling fans thought-out.

Application fees are per adult. Tenant is required to have liability insurance. A non-refundable processing fee of $250.00 payable upon move in. No roommates, or college students. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2028507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have any available units?
109 W CHAPMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have?
Some of 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
109 W CHAPMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 W CHAPMAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
