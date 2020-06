Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Take advantage of the opportunity to rent this completely renovated three bedroom, two bath home with a Florida Room, almost 2000 square feet and a sparkling pool. The home is located in the desirable Alafaya Woods community and is convenient to top rated schools, shopping, dining and major thoroughfares. Lawn and pool service are included in the monthly rent.