Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Move- in ready 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in Oviedo. The living room opens up to an eat in kitchen perfect for family time. The beautiful master has vaulted ceilings and a bathroom suite. Sliding doors in the living room take you to an enclosed porch where you can enjoy the Florida evenings. Convenient to the 417 toll road, UCF, shopping and dining and close to amazing schools. Don't miss your chance on to live in a city voted the best place to raise a family!