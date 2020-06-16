All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

1029 MCCULLY COURT

1029 Mccully Court · (321) 939-3748
Location

1029 Mccully Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Live in the sought out neighborhood of Alafaya Woods. This property has been well-maintained and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, almost 1300 square feet of living space plus a 2 car garage, back yard patio area great for entertaining, back yard backs up to preserve, no backyard neighbors. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The entire upstairs flooring has been recently been upgraded, new vinyl flooring upstairs and new carpeting on the stairwell. Washer and dryer is NOT included but washer and dryer hook up is available. You can rent washer's and dryers, if you do not have one. Lawn maintenance is not included. Located only minutes to the University of Central Florida, Shopping, Dining, Banking and major highway 417. Community playground and tennis courts. Move in requires one months rent + security deposit (security deposit is equal to one month's rent) + $90 per person application fee. Owner will consider small pets with $300 pet fee/non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have any available units?
1029 MCCULLY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have?
Some of 1029 MCCULLY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1029 MCCULLY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1029 MCCULLY COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1029 MCCULLY COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1029 MCCULLY COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1029 MCCULLY COURT does offer parking.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1029 MCCULLY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have a pool?
No, 1029 MCCULLY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1029 MCCULLY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1029 MCCULLY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1029 MCCULLY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1029 MCCULLY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
