1029 MCCULLY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Live in the sought out neighborhood of Alafaya Woods. This property has been well-maintained and offers 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bath, almost 1300 square feet of living space plus a 2 car garage, back yard patio area great for entertaining, back yard backs up to preserve, no backyard neighbors. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The entire upstairs flooring has been recently been upgraded, new vinyl flooring upstairs and new carpeting on the stairwell. Washer and dryer is NOT included but washer and dryer hook up is available. You can rent washer's and dryers, if you do not have one. Lawn maintenance is not included. Located only minutes to the University of Central Florida, Shopping, Dining, Banking and major highway 417. Community playground and tennis courts. Move in requires one months rent + security deposit (security deposit is equal to one month's rent) + $90 per person application fee. Owner will consider small pets with $300 pet fee/non-refundable.