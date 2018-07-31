1020 Faircloth Ct.

Amenities

4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Oviedo for RENT! - UCF STUDENTS WELCOME

This home will be move in ready June 1st

* 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2235 sq. ft.

* 2 Story with a 2 Car Garage

* Formal living room and Dining room

* Eat in kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave

* Fire place in the family room

* Privacy fenced in back yard

* Pet friendly home

* Students welcome

* All new flooring and paint through out

* Washer and Dryer included

* Lawn care also included

* Minutes from shopping and U.C.F



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property with in the last 7 years.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



