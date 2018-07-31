All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1020 Faircloth Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1020 Faircloth Ct.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:35 PM

1020 Faircloth Ct.

1020 Faircloth Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1020 Faircloth Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath in Oviedo for RENT! - UCF STUDENTS WELCOME
This home will be move in ready June 1st
* 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath 2235 sq. ft.
* 2 Story with a 2 Car Garage
* Formal living room and Dining room
* Eat in kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave
* Fire place in the family room
* Privacy fenced in back yard
* Pet friendly home
* Students welcome
* All new flooring and paint through out
* Washer and Dryer included
* Lawn care also included
* Minutes from shopping and U.C.F

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property with in the last 7 years.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE2506954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have any available units?
1020 Faircloth Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have?
Some of 1020 Faircloth Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Faircloth Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Faircloth Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Faircloth Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Faircloth Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Faircloth Ct. offers parking.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Faircloth Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have a pool?
No, 1020 Faircloth Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1020 Faircloth Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Faircloth Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Faircloth Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1020 Faircloth Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus