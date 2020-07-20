1019 WARD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NO PETS

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, beautiful remodel kitchen, well-kept single-family home for rent in a quiet Alafaya Woods neighborhood. Master and second bedrooms are in the 2nd floor, third bedroom on first floor with access to a full bathroom; double car garage; corner lot secure by a fenced back yard, lawn mowing maintenance included. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, all appliances including washer and dryer. Located near UCF and RTS Seminary, mall, restaurants, good schools and close to shopping centers.

Available for April1, 2019

First month, last month and security deposit. Recent good credit report.

