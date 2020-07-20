All apartments in Oviedo
1019 WARD CIRCLE
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

1019 WARD CIRCLE

1019 Ward Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NO PETS
Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, beautiful remodel kitchen, well-kept single-family home for rent in a quiet Alafaya Woods neighborhood. Master and second bedrooms are in the 2nd floor, third bedroom on first floor with access to a full bathroom; double car garage; corner lot secure by a fenced back yard, lawn mowing maintenance included. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, all appliances including washer and dryer. Located near UCF and RTS Seminary, mall, restaurants, good schools and close to shopping centers.
Available for April1, 2019
First month, last month and security deposit. Recent good credit report.
NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have any available units?
1019 WARD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have?
Some of 1019 WARD CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 WARD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1019 WARD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 WARD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1019 WARD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1019 WARD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 WARD CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 1019 WARD CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1019 WARD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 WARD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1019 WARD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
