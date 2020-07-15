All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

1016 Country Cove Court

1016 Country Cove Court · No Longer Available
Location

1016 Country Cove Court, Oviedo, FL 32766
Twin Rivers

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Oviedo Fl!! - Welcome to this AMAZING home for rent in Oviedo, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The SPACIOUS living area opens up to PRIVATE fenced backyard through the screened in porch. Spend time cooking in your ADORABLE kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, STUNNING granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy meals on your screened in porch overlooking the backyard. The home features sizable bedrooms with plenty of closet space and the ROOMY master suite features a GENEROUS walk in closet. The home is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets are allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE August 15th!!!

(RLNE5085869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Country Cove Court have any available units?
1016 Country Cove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 Country Cove Court have?
Some of 1016 Country Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 Country Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Country Cove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Country Cove Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 Country Cove Court is pet friendly.
Does 1016 Country Cove Court offer parking?
No, 1016 Country Cove Court does not offer parking.
Does 1016 Country Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Country Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Country Cove Court have a pool?
No, 1016 Country Cove Court does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Country Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 1016 Country Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Country Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Country Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
