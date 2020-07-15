1016 Country Cove Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath House in Oviedo Fl!! - Welcome to this AMAZING home for rent in Oviedo, FL! You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The SPACIOUS living area opens up to PRIVATE fenced backyard through the screened in porch. Spend time cooking in your ADORABLE kitchen featuring ample cabinetry, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, STUNNING granite counter tops and a breakfast bar, great for entertaining family and friends. Enjoy meals on your screened in porch overlooking the backyard. The home features sizable bedrooms with plenty of closet space and the ROOMY master suite features a GENEROUS walk in closet. The home is very convenient to shopping, restaurants, movie theater, and is minutes for SR417 toll road. Pets are allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE August 15th!!!



(RLNE5085869)