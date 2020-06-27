1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL HOME, Nestled in sought after Alafaya Woods Community. Walking distance to Douglas Stenstrom Elementary School and minutes from UCF, Seminole State College, this home offers space, comfort and privacy. Modernly updated this 3 bedroom/2 bath residence provides a generous living space with a beautifully FULLY FENCED backyard. The spacious Open Floorplan and large sunroom provides additional living space or perfect location for a home office. Kitchen and Bathrooms were recently renovated with new cabinetry, vanities and tile. *NO CARPET* New Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile throughout all living areas. Easy access to major highways, 417 and 408. Minutes from Orlando International and East Coast Beaches! RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE! Newer Roof and AC. New windows as of 2019.