All apartments in Oviedo
Find more places like 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oviedo, FL
/
1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:51 AM

1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE

1014 Wainright Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oviedo
See all
Alafaya Woods
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1014 Wainright Dr, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL HOME, Nestled in sought after Alafaya Woods Community. Walking distance to Douglas Stenstrom Elementary School and minutes from UCF, Seminole State College, this home offers space, comfort and privacy. Modernly updated this 3 bedroom/2 bath residence provides a generous living space with a beautifully FULLY FENCED backyard. The spacious Open Floorplan and large sunroom provides additional living space or perfect location for a home office. Kitchen and Bathrooms were recently renovated with new cabinetry, vanities and tile. *NO CARPET* New Laminate flooring in bedrooms and tile throughout all living areas. Easy access to major highways, 417 and 408. Minutes from Orlando International and East Coast Beaches! RENT INCLUDES LAWN CARE! Newer Roof and AC. New windows as of 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have any available units?
1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have?
Some of 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 WAINRIGHT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Aloma
2785 Chaddsford Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Elmhurst Village
5691 Elmhurst Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Grandeville at River Place
2980 Grandeville Cir
Oviedo, FL 32765
Trailside Gardens at Alafaya
2590 Greenhill Way
Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods
407 Alafaya Woods Blvd
Oviedo, FL 32765
The Strand
370 Center Lake Ln
Oviedo, FL 32765

Similar Pages

Oviedo 1 BedroomsOviedo 2 Bedrooms
Oviedo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOviedo 3 Bedrooms
Oviedo Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FL
West Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Alafaya Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus