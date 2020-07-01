All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated December 18 2019 at 2:07 AM

1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD

1014 Big Oaks Boulevard
Location

1014 Big Oaks Boulevard, Oviedo, FL 32765
Twin Rivers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Improved price!!! What a beautiful home and one street community to come back to everyday! This home features fresh paint, new carpet, a large eat in kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and newer appliances. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with fireplace - perfect for those cool evenings, which then flows out to the covered patio and fenced in yard. The bedrooms are split and the master is expansive and has a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub plus separate shower, new vanity with double sinks. The master bedrooms also has sliding doors that open up to the expansive covered / screened patio that runs almost the length of the home. The other bedrooms are spacious as well plus have vaulted ceilings. The home comes with an interior laundry room, but you must provide your own washer and dryer. The 2 car garage is great for off street parking and has a garage door opener. This area is known for its location in the community - close to shopping and dining, and wonderful schools. Lawn care provided. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have any available units?
1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

