1014 BIG OAKS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Improved price!!! What a beautiful home and one street community to come back to everyday! This home features fresh paint, new carpet, a large eat in kitchen with granite counters, wood cabinets and newer appliances. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with fireplace - perfect for those cool evenings, which then flows out to the covered patio and fenced in yard. The bedrooms are split and the master is expansive and has a huge walk in closet. The master bathroom has a soaking tub plus separate shower, new vanity with double sinks. The master bedrooms also has sliding doors that open up to the expansive covered / screened patio that runs almost the length of the home. The other bedrooms are spacious as well plus have vaulted ceilings. The home comes with an interior laundry room, but you must provide your own washer and dryer. The 2 car garage is great for off street parking and has a garage door opener. This area is known for its location in the community - close to shopping and dining, and wonderful schools. Lawn care provided. Welcome Home.