1010 WARD CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming lawn with a stylish walkway winding through it, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area, along with a privacy fence and plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting, an open layout, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!