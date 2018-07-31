All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated December 18 2019

1010 WARD CIRCLE

1010 Ward Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Ward Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will love making this gorgeous house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming lawn with a stylish walkway winding through it, while the backyard offers a screened-in patio and in-ground pool area, along with a privacy fence and plenty of outdoor space for weekend entertaining. The interior features plush carpeting, an open layout, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room for cozy nights in, and a kitchen equipped with updated appliances, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and easy access to the rest of the home. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have any available units?
1010 WARD CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have?
Some of 1010 WARD CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 WARD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1010 WARD CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 WARD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1010 WARD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1010 WARD CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 WARD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1010 WARD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1010 WARD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 WARD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 WARD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

