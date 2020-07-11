34 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with move-in specials
Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.
Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oviedo apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Oviedo apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.