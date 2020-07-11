Apartment List
34 Apartments for rent in Oviedo, FL with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oviedo apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
39 Units Available
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,188
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1556 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,891
1805 sqft
Located near the Beverly Depot Train Station and 23 miles from Boston. On-site gym, lounge, and outdoor courtyard with a fire pit. Plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-home laundry provided.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
20 Units Available
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,250
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Results within 10 miles of Oviedo
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,256
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$983
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
968 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
52 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
30 Units Available
Goldenrod
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,156
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,711
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
The Crosby at Towne Center
12500 Solstice Loop, Sanford, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,726
1400 sqft
Close to I-4, SR-417, shopping at Seminole Towne Center, Bentley Elementary, Derby Park, Idyllwide Elementary, Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Garden, scenic walking trails. Pet-friendly apartments with dog park, private tanning salon, home cinema, poolside cabana, outdoor kitchen, 24-hour sports club.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:37am
$
33 Units Available
400 North
400 North Orlando Avenue, Maitland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1312 sqft
Virtual tours available! Now offering UP TO TWO MONTHS FREE! *See agent for details. 400 North is Maitland's newest luxury living experience.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
$
4 Units Available
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,354
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nearby schools: Primrose School of Waterford Lakes, Legacy Middle School, Discovery Middle School, Valencia College. Close to East-West Expressway, shopping at Waterford Lake Village, Waterford Lakes Town Center. Amenities include: 2 resort-style pools with wifi, lighted tennis court, sand volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
22 Units Available
Radius Winter Park
100 Reflections Cir, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
914 sqft
Create your dream life at Radius Winter Park! Our spacious and unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes offer everything you need.
City Guide for Oviedo, FL

Oviedo, FL: home to Olympian Jennifer Barringer, who holds the American record for Steeplechase.

Oviedo, named because of the sound, was founded near Lake Charm, a small farming community in central Florida's Seminole County. When residents first arrived the community established a post office with a Spanish name to match the Spanish name of its state. Residents here have held onto their roots, and they embrace the country living ways of old in spite of booming economic growth. Festivals and small town quirkiness preserve the character that has been part of this community since its beginnings.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oviedo? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Oviedo, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Oviedo apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Oviedo apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

