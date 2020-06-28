All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

1006 ALBAMONTE COURT

1006 Albamonte Court · No Longer Available
Location

1006 Albamonte Court, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
Located on a private cul de sac street in the popular Alafaya Woods community, this three bedroom, 2 bath pool home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout and a desirable layout with an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. There are beautiful views of the pool and natural light throughout with windows on all sides and three sliding doors leading to the patio across the back of the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast a bar, a new stainless steel refrigerator and 1 year old LG convection oven. Feel like you are on vacation every day when you step out onto the tropical screened, paver and covered patio offering plenty of room to entertain and watch football. Relax and enjoy the rock waterfall in the pool that adds to the tropical feel. There's even a fire pit to roast marshmallows on the upcoming cool fall evenings. The home is convenient to A Rated Schools, shopping, banks and churches. Pool service is included in the rent. Sorry no pets and no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have any available units?
1006 ALBAMONTE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have?
Some of 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1006 ALBAMONTE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT offers parking.
Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT has a pool.
Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1006 ALBAMONTE COURT has units with dishwashers.
