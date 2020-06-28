1006 ALBAMONTE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking pool

Located on a private cul de sac street in the popular Alafaya Woods community, this three bedroom, 2 bath pool home offers laminate and tile flooring throughout and a desirable layout with an open kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. There are beautiful views of the pool and natural light throughout with windows on all sides and three sliding doors leading to the patio across the back of the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops, a large island with breakfast a bar, a new stainless steel refrigerator and 1 year old LG convection oven. Feel like you are on vacation every day when you step out onto the tropical screened, paver and covered patio offering plenty of room to entertain and watch football. Relax and enjoy the rock waterfall in the pool that adds to the tropical feel. There's even a fire pit to roast marshmallows on the upcoming cool fall evenings. The home is convenient to A Rated Schools, shopping, banks and churches. Pool service is included in the rent. Sorry no pets and no smoking.