Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1005 Covington St

1005 Covington Street · No Longer Available
Location

1005 Covington Street, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Upgraded Oviedo Home - Screened porch, fenced back yard, wood floors - Available immediately - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing

You will love this recently renovated split floor 3 BR home. Featuring tile in the kitchen and baths and high end wood laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The baths are recently renovated with new cabinets and granite counters. The home has new windows, a large screened patio, a fenced back yard and washer and dryer are included. You could not ask for more.

Available immediately
Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.
$45 application fee
$100 admin fee due on lease signing

(RLNE5594329)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 Covington St have any available units?
1005 Covington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1005 Covington St have?
Some of 1005 Covington St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1005 Covington St currently offering any rent specials?
1005 Covington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 Covington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 Covington St is pet friendly.
Does 1005 Covington St offer parking?
No, 1005 Covington St does not offer parking.
Does 1005 Covington St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 Covington St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 Covington St have a pool?
No, 1005 Covington St does not have a pool.
Does 1005 Covington St have accessible units?
No, 1005 Covington St does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 Covington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 Covington St does not have units with dishwashers.

