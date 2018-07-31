1005 Covington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Upgraded Oviedo Home - Screened porch, fenced back yard, wood floors - Available immediately - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing



You will love this recently renovated split floor 3 BR home. Featuring tile in the kitchen and baths and high end wood laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The baths are recently renovated with new cabinets and granite counters. The home has new windows, a large screened patio, a fenced back yard and washer and dryer are included. You could not ask for more.



Available immediately

Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a showing.

$45 application fee

$100 admin fee due on lease signing



