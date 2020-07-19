All apartments in Oviedo
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1002 Sheldon Ct

1002 Sheldon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Sheldon Ct, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
garage
Great home on a great lot in a cul-de-sac. It is very spacious over 1800 sq ft. and has a separate living, dining, and family room. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Master bath has a separate tub and shower. It also has an enclosed FL room perfect for a game room or Office. It has a large fenced in back yard and a two car garage with opener. Lawn care is included in the rent. Great location minutes from 417, local shopping, and dining.
To schedule a showing online please copy and paste the link below to your browser.

For more information, application or to schedule a showing online please visit specializedorlando.com.

For other questions you may call Nancy Guadagnino at 407-705-8559.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have any available units?
1002 Sheldon Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
Is 1002 Sheldon Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Sheldon Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Sheldon Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Sheldon Ct offers parking.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have a pool?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have accessible units?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Sheldon Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Sheldon Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
