Last updated January 14 2020 at 3:11 PM

1002 LINGO CIRCLE

1002 Lingo Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Lingo Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Wonderfully Upgraded Oviedo Home on the Cross Seminole Trail! 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan, with separate formal areas and a great open plan kitchen/family room that wraps around a huge screened pool enclosure. Perfect for entertaining, with an open Kitchen complete with Granite countertops, a breakfast area, upgraded 42" wood cabinets and all appliances. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room will make the holidays special this year. The house has beautiful tile or wood floors in each room. Master bedroom is large, easily fits a King size bed and has a walk in closet. master bathroom has been upgraded with granite and tile and has a garden tub with a separate shower and dressing area. Laundry room is inside the home, off the kitchen. Amazing windows to the backyard area which has a heated pool with child safety fence, playset in backyard, a stone and paver walkway out to a firepit for spending evenings around the fire. A wonderful custom home subdivision with Easy access to 417 and close to the Oviedo Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have any available units?
1002 LINGO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
How much is rent in Oviedo, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oviedo Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have?
Some of 1002 LINGO CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 LINGO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 LINGO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 LINGO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oviedo.
Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 LINGO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 LINGO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
