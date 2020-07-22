1002 LINGO CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool

Wonderfully Upgraded Oviedo Home on the Cross Seminole Trail! 4 bedroom 2 bath split plan, with separate formal areas and a great open plan kitchen/family room that wraps around a huge screened pool enclosure. Perfect for entertaining, with an open Kitchen complete with Granite countertops, a breakfast area, upgraded 42" wood cabinets and all appliances. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the family room will make the holidays special this year. The house has beautiful tile or wood floors in each room. Master bedroom is large, easily fits a King size bed and has a walk in closet. master bathroom has been upgraded with granite and tile and has a garden tub with a separate shower and dressing area. Laundry room is inside the home, off the kitchen. Amazing windows to the backyard area which has a heated pool with child safety fence, playset in backyard, a stone and paver walkway out to a firepit for spending evenings around the fire. A wonderful custom home subdivision with Easy access to 417 and close to the Oviedo Mall.