1002 Gwyn Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground tennis court

OVIEDO 3BR 2BA home in Alafaya Woods! Fenced Yard, 2 story home, OVIEDO SCHOOLS. - OVIEDO 3BR 2BA home in Alafaya Woods! This home in Seminole County offers all solid surface floors downstairs, LAMINATE and TILE. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS with separate vanity in bedroom and downstairs full/master bath. WALK IN CLOSET. Shower only downstairs and full tub/shower upstairs. UPGRADED APPLIANCES including microwave, dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator. OPEN FLOOR PLAN from kitchen to family room/dining room combo. Washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant, at tenant's expense. FENCED YARD, screened porch, PETS OK, Seminole County schools.. LOCATION is convenient to Siemens, Research Park, UCF. COMMUNITY offers basketball court, tennis court, picnic area and playground. Please drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait!



Copy and Paste Link below to schedule a showing!!

https://showmojo.com/l/5ee90ed0a0



(RLNE5426443)