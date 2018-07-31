All apartments in Oviedo
1002 Gwyn Circle
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:14 PM

1002 Gwyn Circle

1002 Gwyn Circle · No Longer Available
Oviedo
Alafaya Woods
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
3 Bedrooms
Location

1002 Gwyn Circle, Oviedo, FL 32765
Alafaya Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
playground
tennis court
OVIEDO 3BR 2BA home in Alafaya Woods! Fenced Yard, 2 story home, OVIEDO SCHOOLS. - OVIEDO 3BR 2BA home in Alafaya Woods! This home in Seminole County offers all solid surface floors downstairs, LAMINATE and TILE. MASTER BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS with separate vanity in bedroom and downstairs full/master bath. WALK IN CLOSET. Shower only downstairs and full tub/shower upstairs. UPGRADED APPLIANCES including microwave, dishwasher, and stainless steel refrigerator. OPEN FLOOR PLAN from kitchen to family room/dining room combo. Washer and dryer included "as-is" and to be maintained by tenant, at tenant's expense. FENCED YARD, screened porch, PETS OK, Seminole County schools.. LOCATION is convenient to Siemens, Research Park, UCF. COMMUNITY offers basketball court, tennis court, picnic area and playground. Please drive by first, then call for appointment. Don't wait!

https://showmojo.com/l/5ee90ed0a0

(RLNE5426443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have any available units?
1002 Gwyn Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oviedo, FL.
What amenities does 1002 Gwyn Circle have?
Some of 1002 Gwyn Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Gwyn Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Gwyn Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Gwyn Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Gwyn Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle offer parking?
No, 1002 Gwyn Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Gwyn Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have a pool?
No, 1002 Gwyn Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have accessible units?
No, 1002 Gwyn Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Gwyn Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Gwyn Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Gwyn Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
