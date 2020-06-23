Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill tennis court parking courtyard hot tub internet access racquetball court

We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! Hi, my name is Shawna and I am the Manager at Rosehill Preserve Apartments! We have recently undergone a multi-million-dollar interior and exterior renovation. Our community includes new exterior paint, new roofs, incredible looking new landscaping, two new pool areas with resort style pool furniture, a new pet park, playground area, and new controlled access gates at the entrance to the community. We also have a new outdoor grilling kitchen, updated clubhouse and leasing office and state of the art fitness center. We are also thrilled about our interior apartment renovations! These include cabinet and counter top upgrades, new flooring, upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures, all new stainless appliances, and washer and dryers in every apartment home. Our team is very excited about all the changes that have taken place at the community. ...