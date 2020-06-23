All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like Rosehill Preserve.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Rosehill Preserve
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:54 PM

Rosehill Preserve

Open Now until 6pm
5870 Sundown Cir · (407) 449-1987
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 13st and pay no rent until September 1st!
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Frederica
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2025 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1626 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit 1635 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 831 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 2022 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 1828 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,276

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

See 24+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosehill Preserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
parking
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
racquetball court
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are still available online. Please schedule yours today! Hi, my name is Shawna and I am the Manager at Rosehill Preserve Apartments! We have recently undergone a multi-million-dollar interior and exterior renovation. Our community includes new exterior paint, new roofs, incredible looking new landscaping, two new pool areas with resort style pool furniture, a new pet park, playground area, and new controlled access gates at the entrance to the community. We also have a new outdoor grilling kitchen, updated clubhouse and leasing office and state of the art fitness center. We are also thrilled about our interior apartment renovations! These include cabinet and counter top upgrades, new flooring, upgraded plumbing and lighting fixtures, all new stainless appliances, and washer and dryers in every apartment home. Our team is very excited about all the changes that have taken place at the community. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Please contact leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosehill Preserve have any available units?
Rosehill Preserve has 39 units available starting at $1,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosehill Preserve have?
Some of Rosehill Preserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosehill Preserve currently offering any rent specials?
Rosehill Preserve is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 13st and pay no rent until September 1st!
Is Rosehill Preserve pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosehill Preserve is pet friendly.
Does Rosehill Preserve offer parking?
Yes, Rosehill Preserve offers parking.
Does Rosehill Preserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosehill Preserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosehill Preserve have a pool?
Yes, Rosehill Preserve has a pool.
Does Rosehill Preserve have accessible units?
No, Rosehill Preserve does not have accessible units.
Does Rosehill Preserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosehill Preserve has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rosehill Preserve?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
The Adelaide
6677 Tanglewood Bay Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Canopy Apartment Villas
5762 Folkstone Ln
Orlando, FL 32822
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity