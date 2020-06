Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool

This spacious unit features laminate flooring throughout. Double master suites. Screened balcony. The 3rd bedroom with french doors can also be used as an office or den. Washer/dryer included. 4th floor unit by elevator. Gated community with beautiful clubhouse, pool, fitness center and more! Located in the heart of Metrowest, just minutes to Universal Parks and Resorts, Valencia Community College and the area shopping and dining.