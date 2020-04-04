All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

6336 Raleigh St 1212

6336 Raleigh Street · No Longer Available
Location

6336 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful 2 bedroom with Loft at Azur at Metrowest! - Over-sized 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Loft at Azur at Metrowest featuring ceramic tile, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, washer / dryer and more! The lushly landscaped property has gate controlled access, a new clubhouse w/catering kitchen & bar, resort-style swimming pool, new state-of-the-art fitness center w/Nautilus equipment, executive business center w/computer & Internet access & picnic areas with BBQ grills.

There is a $55 application fee.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 560 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4864846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have any available units?
6336 Raleigh St 1212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have?
Some of 6336 Raleigh St 1212's amenities include in unit laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6336 Raleigh St 1212 currently offering any rent specials?
6336 Raleigh St 1212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6336 Raleigh St 1212 pet-friendly?
No, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 offer parking?
No, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 does not offer parking.
Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have a pool?
Yes, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 has a pool.
Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have accessible units?
No, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 does not have accessible units.
Does 6336 Raleigh St 1212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6336 Raleigh St 1212 does not have units with dishwashers.
