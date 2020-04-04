6336 Raleigh St 1212

Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets gym pool clubhouse business center

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill internet access

Beautiful 2 bedroom with Loft at Azur at Metrowest! - Over-sized 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Loft at Azur at Metrowest featuring ceramic tile, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, washer / dryer and more! The lushly landscaped property has gate controlled access, a new clubhouse w/catering kitchen & bar, resort-style swimming pool, new state-of-the-art fitness center w/Nautilus equipment, executive business center w/computer & Internet access & picnic areas with BBQ grills.



There is a $55 application fee.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income of three times monthly rent or more

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 560 will be declined



You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4864846)