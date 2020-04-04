6336 Raleigh St 1212

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom with Loft at Azur at Metrowest! - Over-sized 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with Loft at Azur at Metrowest featuring ceramic tile, walk-in closets, custom cabinetry, washer / dryer and more! The lushly landscaped property has gate controlled access, a new clubhouse w/catering kitchen & bar, resort-style swimming pool, new state-of-the-art fitness center w/Nautilus equipment, executive business center w/computer & Internet access & picnic areas with BBQ grills.
There is a $55 application fee.
Requirements for Approval are:
Income of three times monthly rent or more
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 560 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.
Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.
(RLNE4864846)