Last updated April 22 2019 at 9:24 PM

6141 Metrowest Blvd.

6141 Metrowest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6141 Metrowest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76eeab20f8 ----
Rare, 4-Bedroom \"Riviera\" floor plan. 3rd floor, vaulted ceilings!

Just 5 minutes from Universal Studios, this new community sits in the heart of MetroWest just minutes from shopping and major highways to get around town. The gates of Disney are 20 minutes away and downtown Orlando can be reached in just 10 minutes.

This is a beautiful gated community with lots of amenities and beautiful floor plans. Four bedroom condos are hard to come by, and this third-floor home is sure to please: Vaulted ceilings, faux-granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances and hardwood style floors (except bedrooms).

Credit / background check required. 12 month lease. No prior evictions.

Please call: 407-299-2997 after 1pm for more information.

Children\'s Playground
Clubhouse
Gated
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have any available units?
6141 Metrowest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have?
Some of 6141 Metrowest Blvd.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 Metrowest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
6141 Metrowest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 Metrowest Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. offer parking?
No, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. has a pool.
Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 Metrowest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 Metrowest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

