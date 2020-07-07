6141 Metrowest Blvd.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/76eeab20f8 ----

Rare, 4-Bedroom \"Riviera\" floor plan. 3rd floor, vaulted ceilings!



Just 5 minutes from Universal Studios, this new community sits in the heart of MetroWest just minutes from shopping and major highways to get around town. The gates of Disney are 20 minutes away and downtown Orlando can be reached in just 10 minutes.



This is a beautiful gated community with lots of amenities and beautiful floor plans. Four bedroom condos are hard to come by, and this third-floor home is sure to please: Vaulted ceilings, faux-granite counter-tops, upgraded appliances and hardwood style floors (except bedrooms).



Credit / background check required. 12 month lease. No prior evictions.



Please call: 407-299-2997 after 1pm for more information.



Children\'s Playground

Clubhouse

Gated

Pool