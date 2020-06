Amenities

Very nice and well maintained apartment at Stonebridge Place, a GATED community at Metrowest. Lots of natural light! 3 beds / 2 bath with in-unit washer and dryer, granite counter tops on kitchen and bathrooms, a screened balcony and walk-in closet on master bedroom. Stonebridge Place is a quiet and peaceful community and offers a gym and a beautiful pool. Zoned for the BEST schools in Orlando. Additional approval required by HOA.