Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

The Isles 3236

3236 NW 31st Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3236 NW 31st Ter, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Oakland Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27**********

The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.

It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.

REQUIREMENTS
*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score
No evictions
Clear background check
Combined monthly income of 3x the monthly rent
Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets

MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $1,000
One-time application fee $100
Tenant pays all utilities

FEATURES
State of the art gated community (digital screen and app for ease of use)
Full washer and dryer
Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher
Luxury bathroom; roman bathtub and separate shower, separate sinks, and marble vanities
High ceilings
High-efficiency central air
Tile and laminate wood throughout
24-hour private security
Private patio for grilling (but not fenced in)
Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck
Children's playground
They take pride in their manicured landscaping
Concrete block construction
Newly built 2014

***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144

(RLNE5854878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

