The Isles 3236

Amenities
********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27**********
The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.
It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.
REQUIREMENTS
*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score
No evictions
Clear background check
Combined monthly income of 3x the monthly rent
Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets
MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $1,000
One-time application fee $100
Tenant pays all utilities
FEATURES
State of the art gated community (digital screen and app for ease of use)
Full washer and dryer
Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher
Luxury bathroom; roman bathtub and separate shower, separate sinks, and marble vanities
High ceilings
High-efficiency central air
Tile and laminate wood throughout
24-hour private security
Private patio for grilling (but not fenced in)
Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck
Children's playground
They take pride in their manicured landscaping
Concrete block construction
Newly built 2014
***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144
