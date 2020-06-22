The Isles 3236

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill

********AVAILABLE AUGUST 27**********



The Isles at Oakland Park is a newly built, townhome community. They have two-stories, 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 baths. The floor plans are spacious; 1,688 square feet.



It's affordable yet still close to Wilton Manors, downtown, and the beach. Just minutes from I95 and the Florida Turnpike.



REQUIREMENTS

*******Minimum of 600+ Credit Score

No evictions

Clear background check

Combined monthly income of 3x the monthly rent

Pet friendly, any size dog, all cats, and up to 2 pets



MOVE-IN COSTS

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

Security Deposit $1,000

One-time application fee $100

Tenant pays all utilities



FEATURES

State of the art gated community (digital screen and app for ease of use)

Full washer and dryer

Large spacious, gourmet kitchen; granite, stainless steel, microwave, disposal, and dishwasher

Luxury bathroom; roman bathtub and separate shower, separate sinks, and marble vanities

High ceilings

High-efficiency central air

Tile and laminate wood throughout

24-hour private security

Private patio for grilling (but not fenced in)

Community recreation center featuring cabana, swimming pool, meeting room and sundeck

Children's playground

They take pride in their manicured landscaping

Concrete block construction

Newly built 2014



***No real estate agents. Contact Robin, Property Manager, 954-793-2144



