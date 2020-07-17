All apartments in Oakland Park
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

Lake Emerald 118 207

118 Lake Emerald Drive · (954) 793-2144
Location

118 Lake Emerald Drive, Oakland Park, FL 33309
Lake Emerald

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit LAKE EMERALD · Avail. now

$1,635

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
***Available IMMEDIATELY*****

Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!

Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale Airport!

Live the life of leisure with 3 swimming pools, cafe, hot tubs, tennis courts, fishing pier, state of the art gym, clubhouse with events and entertainment, and a usable 85' deep lake. Storage area available for paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Take long walks on the boardwalk that circles the lake. You will be in awe of the fish and other wildlife in the crystal blue waters!

REQUIREMENTS
650+ credit score for at least one tenant on the lease
**Maximum of 2 cards per condo
Pet friendly; small dogs (under 30 pounds). All cats accepted.
Clear background check and rental history
No evictions

MOVE-IN COSTS
First Months Rent
Last Months Rent
Security Deposit $500
HOA Application Fee $100
HOA Move-in Fee $100 (refundable)
Premium cable (about 120 channels), water, trash and sewer included in the rent
No pet deposit and no pet fee

FEATURES
2nd floor (with an elevator)
Beautiful view of the lake
Washer and dryer
Granite counters
Tile throughout
New ceiling fans and light fixtures
Stainless steel appliances
Walk-in closets
Large screened in patio with a spectacular view of Lake Emerald (which truly looks, Emerald)

ADDITIONAL LISTINGS:
https://sflrentals.rentlinx.com/listings

***No real estate agents. Contact Robin 954-793-2144 (text or call) or Office 954-667-7388

(RLNE5822311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

