Lake Emerald 118 207

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool hot tub tennis court

***Available IMMEDIATELY*****



Beautiful condo with a stunning 168-acre lake view in a resort-like community called Lake Emerald!



Easily accessible to downtown Fort Lauderdale, the beaches, and a mere 15-minute drive to the Fort Lauderdale Airport!



Live the life of leisure with 3 swimming pools, cafe, hot tubs, tennis courts, fishing pier, state of the art gym, clubhouse with events and entertainment, and a usable 85' deep lake. Storage area available for paddleboards, kayaks, and canoes. Take long walks on the boardwalk that circles the lake. You will be in awe of the fish and other wildlife in the crystal blue waters!



REQUIREMENTS

650+ credit score for at least one tenant on the lease

**Maximum of 2 cards per condo

Pet friendly; small dogs (under 30 pounds). All cats accepted.

Clear background check and rental history

No evictions



MOVE-IN COSTS

First Months Rent

Last Months Rent

Security Deposit $500

HOA Application Fee $100

HOA Move-in Fee $100 (refundable)

Premium cable (about 120 channels), water, trash and sewer included in the rent

No pet deposit and no pet fee



FEATURES

2nd floor (with an elevator)

Beautiful view of the lake

Washer and dryer

Granite counters

Tile throughout

New ceiling fans and light fixtures

Stainless steel appliances

Walk-in closets

Large screened in patio with a spectacular view of Lake Emerald (which truly looks, Emerald)



***No real estate agents. Contact Robin 954-793-2144 (text or call) or Office 954-667-7388



(RLNE5822311)