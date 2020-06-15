1801 Coral Heights Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage new construction

Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Corner unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge island, laundry room & room on the main floor. Beautiful travertine flooring throughout the main living room & kitchen areas & view of the community pool & clubhouse w tropical landscape. Two spacious carpeted master bedrooms w. en-suite bathrooms on the second floor, one with shower and the other with shower and bathtub & an additional bedroom & bath on the lower level with access to patio/backyard. Pet friendly. Tenant occupied through 6/23/2020 so will need to give notice before showing.