1801 Coral Heights Blvd.
1801 Coral Heights Blvd.

1801 Coral Heights Boulevard · (954) 507-7246
Location

1801 Coral Heights Boulevard, Oakland Park, FL 33308
Central Corals

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Beautiful fully furnished townhouse for rent! 3 bedrooms/3.5 baths, 2 car garage. Located only 2 miles from the beach, close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment in the heart of Fort Lauderdale. Corner unit features an updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, huge island, laundry room & room on the main floor. Beautiful travertine flooring throughout the main living room & kitchen areas & view of the community pool & clubhouse w tropical landscape. Two spacious carpeted master bedrooms w. en-suite bathrooms on the second floor, one with shower and the other with shower and bathtub & an additional bedroom & bath on the lower level with access to patio/backyard. Pet friendly. Tenant occupied through 6/23/2020 so will need to give notice before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have any available units?
1801 Coral Heights Blvd. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have?
Some of 1801 Coral Heights Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Coral Heights Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. has a pool.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1801 Coral Heights Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
