Amenities

parking stainless steel pool microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This is a 55+ Community! Great 1st floor Unit with convenient parking space! Apartment is completely tiled with a walk in shower in the bathroom. White quartz countertops and stainless appliances in the Kitchen Impact windows! This unit in Oakland Grove Village and is a 55 and older Community! Super well maintained complex recently painted all interior hallways and building exterior! Landlord requires strong credit!